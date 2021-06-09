0xBitcoin Price Reaches $0.63 on Exchanges (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. Over the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar. One 0xBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001708 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 0xBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.63 million and $562,770.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 0xBitcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00066990 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00024384 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.17 or 0.00888987 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00049295 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,269.32 or 0.08829429 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0XBTC is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0xBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.