$1.22 EPS Expected for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to announce $1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the lowest is $1.21. Fabrinet posted earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $479.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.24 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.75.

FN traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.04. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $57.56 and a 52-week high of $95.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FN. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Fabrinet by 4.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Fabrinet by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Fabrinet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

