$1.25 EPS Expected for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.34. Star Bulk Carriers posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 757.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $5.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $6.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 4.89%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SEB Equities assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SEB Equity Research assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Star Bulk Carriers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,134,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,589 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 77.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,228 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,721,000 after purchasing an additional 557,252 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth $13,212,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 18.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 812,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,932,000 after buying an additional 126,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at $5,024,000. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBLK stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.94. 1,860,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,974. Star Bulk Carriers has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $23.29. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 705.88%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

