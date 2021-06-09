$1.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) to post $1.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kemper’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.41 billion and the lowest is $1.32 billion. Kemper reported sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year sales of $5.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $6.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Kemper had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total transaction of $615,243.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,931.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMPR. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Kemper during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $72.38 on Wednesday. Kemper has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

