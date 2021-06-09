1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.87 Per Share (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $1.87 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.86. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FLWS. Zacks Investment Research raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.70. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $39.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, insider Arnold P. Leap sold 3,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $93,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,354.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $521,577.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,745,208.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,275 shares of company stock valued at $3,724,415. Corporate insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter worth about $3,510,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter worth about $6,136,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,454,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.39% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.