11,286 Shares in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,029,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,116,924,000 after purchasing an additional 415,924 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,229,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,075,972,000 after purchasing an additional 234,704 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,961,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,802,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,522,000 after acquiring an additional 176,417 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,487,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,508,000 after acquiring an additional 657,978 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on FBHS. KeyCorp raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.06.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,964,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,909,854. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $102.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.47. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.03 and a 52-week high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

