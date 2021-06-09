11,639 Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,639 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,721,000. Illumina makes up about 0.9% of Sciencast Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $433.23. 7,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,272. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a PE ratio of 100.63 and a beta of 0.94. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.72.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $1,684,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 164,933 shares in the company, valued at $69,446,688.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total value of $114,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,742,764.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,428 shares of company stock valued at $8,611,538 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ILMN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.89.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

