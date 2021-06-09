140,320 Shares in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 140,320 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. 44.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.64. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.93.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $2.07. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.01 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. Vipshop’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

