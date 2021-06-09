153,879 Shares in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 153,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Coty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,668,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Coty by 8,317.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,996,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,006,000 after buying an additional 3,948,741 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,065,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Coty by 381.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,040,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,409,000 after buying an additional 3,201,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,712,000. 26.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage purchased 245,700 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,894,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Coty Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “focus list” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

