$16.52 Million in Sales Expected for ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) will report sales of $16.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.80 million and the lowest is $16.00 million. ChromaDex posted sales of $15.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full-year sales of $71.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.68 million to $74.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $109.58 million, with estimates ranging from $107.79 million to $110.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ChromaDex.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.47 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 84.50% and a negative net margin of 35.92%.

CDXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ChromaDex in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CEO Robert N. Fried bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,030.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Block sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $263,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,167 shares in the company, valued at $647,529.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in ChromaDex by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of ChromaDex by 40.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in ChromaDex by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in ChromaDex by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. 32.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDXC stock opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.46. The firm has a market cap of $716.01 million, a PE ratio of -30.11 and a beta of 1.68. ChromaDex has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $23.66.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChromaDex (CDXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.