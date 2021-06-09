16,638 Shares in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 234.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ITB opened at $70.65 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.71.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

