16,648 Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATVI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.64.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $96.80 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.23 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $75.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

