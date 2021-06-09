16,650 Shares in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 52,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $797,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000.

AVUS opened at $74.23 on Wednesday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $47.74 and a 52 week high of $74.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.38.

