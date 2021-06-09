$167.35 Million in Sales Expected for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to post $167.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $169.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $165.99 million. Myriad Genetics reported sales of $93.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 79.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full year sales of $681.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $672.30 million to $693.43 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $721.82 million, with estimates ranging from $669.90 million to $760.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Myriad Genetics.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.36 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

MYGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $29.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Myriad Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $33.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 7,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $207,046.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,420 shares in the company, valued at $389,045.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,243,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,151 shares of company stock valued at $4,004,375 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 1,764.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myriad Genetics (MYGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.