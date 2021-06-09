16,728 Shares in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,728 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD opened at $72.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $73.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.46.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.6521 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

TD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.95.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

