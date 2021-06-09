18,300 Shares in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Purchased by swisspartners Advisors Ltd

swisspartners Advisors Ltd bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA makes up 1.2% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 235.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 91,246 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,044,000. Finally, Coerente Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,981,000. Institutional investors own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FMS shares. Nord/LB upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE FMS traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,806. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.32. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $33.84 and a 12-month high of $46.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.8338 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.59%.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

