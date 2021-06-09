18,621 Shares in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,358,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 499,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,138,000 after buying an additional 37,212 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 490,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,674,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,710,000 after buying an additional 35,549 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRPT. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.40.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $79.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $181.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.04.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $146.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.73 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.11% and a negative net margin of 122.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.01 EPS for the current year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.