$19.99 Million in Sales Expected for Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) will report sales of $19.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Progenity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.78 million and the lowest is $16.20 million. Progenity posted sales of $17.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progenity will report full year sales of $64.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $61.44 million to $68.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $47.25 million, with estimates ranging from $37.90 million to $56.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Progenity.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $24.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.24 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on PROG. Robert W. Baird downgraded Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Progenity from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

Shares of Progenity stock opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.72 million and a P/E ratio of -0.26. Progenity has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $15.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Progenity during the first quarter valued at $12,483,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Progenity in the 1st quarter valued at $8,322,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Progenity by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after buying an additional 537,300 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Progenity in the 4th quarter worth $2,196,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Progenity by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 160,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

