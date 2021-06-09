$191.07 Million in Sales Expected for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will announce sales of $191.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $186.18 million to $196.30 million. CubeSmart reported sales of $163.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full-year sales of $760.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $740.89 million to $769.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $805.44 million, with estimates ranging from $789.32 million to $833.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 24.07%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CUBE. Truist lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $978,484.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,987,217.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $627,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,265 shares of company stock worth $1,893,265 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,712,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CubeSmart by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,404,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,918 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in CubeSmart by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,476,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,838 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in CubeSmart by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 7,109,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in CubeSmart by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,989,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,088,000 after purchasing an additional 716,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

CUBE stock opened at $45.96 on Wednesday. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $46.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.83, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 79.07%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

