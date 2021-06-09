193,320 Shares in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 193,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,244,000. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.14% of 21Vianet Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNET. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 1,158.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,328,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,572 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,423,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,329,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in 21Vianet Group by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,285,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,551,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VNET. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Shares of VNET stock opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.42. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $44.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a negative net margin of 65.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

