1inch (1INCH) Reaches Market Cap of $538.34 Million

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. 1inch has a total market cap of $538.34 million and approximately $158.64 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1inch coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.12 or 0.00008330 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, 1inch has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00067862 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00024823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $335.63 or 0.00896415 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00049106 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,310.39 or 0.08841580 BTC.

1inch Profile

1INCH is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2020. 1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,614,174 coins. 1inch’s official Twitter account is @1inchExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 1inch is 1inch.exchange/#

According to CryptoCompare, “The independent board of the 1inch Foundation has released 1INCH, a governance and utility token. The 1inch Foundation intends to support the adoption of the 1INCH token via the permissionless and decentralized 1inch Network.The 1INCH token will be used to govern all 1inch Network protocols, taking governance in the DeFi space to a new level. Instant governance is a new kind of governance where the community can participate, benefit and vote for specific protocol settings without any barrier to entry. The key feature of the 1inch Liquidity Protocol version 2 is the price impact fee. This is a fee that grows with price slippage to ensure that liquidity providers and 1INCH token stakers earn significantly more on volatility. “

Buying and Selling 1inch

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1inch using one of the exchanges listed above.

