1irstcoin (FST) Price Hits $0.59

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001613 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $20.70 million and $46,970.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.05 or 0.00537346 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000636 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000614 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,985,102 coins. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.