1World (1WO) Price Reaches $0.0878 on Major Exchanges

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. 1World has a total market capitalization of $3.27 million and $9,269.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1World coin can currently be bought for about $0.0878 or 0.00000238 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, 1World has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 1World alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00067208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003956 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00024463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.86 or 0.00891609 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00049372 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.88 or 0.08794841 BTC.

1World Coin Profile

1World (CRYPTO:1WO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

1World Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.