$2.73 Billion in Sales Expected for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to report sales of $2.73 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.71 billion and the highest is $2.76 billion. Conagra Brands posted sales of $3.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full-year sales of $11.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.15 billion to $11.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.67 billion to $11.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $1,714,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,830,137.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,942,853 shares of company stock worth $110,641,396 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 71,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $38.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

