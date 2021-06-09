200,000 Shares in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Acquired by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned 0.16% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 550.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 687,500 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,219,000 after acquiring an additional 288,250 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 316.8% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 414,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 315,378 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 408,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 114,991 shares during the period. 40.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on AUPH shares. Bloom Burton raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

AUPH stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.83. 41,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,108,971. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.64. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 239.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jill Leversage acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at $40,552. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Greenleaf acquired 5,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $54,888.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,037.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 18,525 shares of company stock valued at $191,722 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.