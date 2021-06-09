21,749 Shares in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,749 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,251,211 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $134,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,970 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 250,423 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $15,215,000 after buying an additional 11,469 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 183.7% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 10,281 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 504,534 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 365.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,603 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 20,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.68.

Shares of LVS opened at $55.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $66.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.21.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

