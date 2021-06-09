$219.65 Million in Sales Expected for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) will report $219.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Albany International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $223.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $216.00 million. Albany International reported sales of $225.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albany International will report full year sales of $875.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $862.00 million to $889.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $976.58 million, with estimates ranging from $965.00 million to $988.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Albany International.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Albany International had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.80 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albany International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $271,095.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,140,729.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 6,900 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $604,302.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,422,842.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Albany International by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Albany International by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,618,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $218,582,000 after purchasing an additional 231,744 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Albany International in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Albany International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Albany International by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $88.86 on Wednesday. Albany International has a one year low of $46.31 and a one year high of $92.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albany International (AIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.