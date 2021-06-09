23,094 Shares in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ingevity as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ingevity by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,777,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,781,000 after purchasing an additional 75,286 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 7.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,288,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,750,000 after buying an additional 151,679 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 761,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,702,000 after acquiring an additional 41,775 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ingevity by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 685,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,915,000 after acquiring an additional 17,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

NGVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

In other news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $444,065.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity stock opened at $83.98 on Wednesday. Ingevity Co. has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $89.55. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.92.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.05 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

