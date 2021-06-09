24,919 Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCAR stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,267. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.71. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCAR. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.71.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

