26,308 Shares in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,064,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 194,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after buying an additional 140,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 271,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,841,000 after buying an additional 24,487 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

THC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.18.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $7,939,754.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at $22,088,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $425,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,857,589 shares of company stock worth $153,331,073. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

THC stock opened at $67.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $16.21 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 2.62.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

