2key.network Market Capitalization Achieves $2.18 Million (2KEY)

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 9th. One 2key.network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0290 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. 2key.network has a market cap of $2.18 million and $224,280.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 2key.network has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00066990 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00024384 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.17 or 0.00888987 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00049295 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,269.32 or 0.08829429 BTC.

2key.network Coin Profile

2key.network is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 coins and its circulating supply is 75,146,357 coins. 2key.network’s official website is 2key.network . The official message board for 2key.network is medium.com/2key . 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

