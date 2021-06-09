$314.00 Million in Sales Expected for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to report sales of $314.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $313.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $315.00 million. Umpqua reported sales of $327.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umpqua currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Umpqua has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $19.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Umpqua by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Umpqua by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Umpqua by 16.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Umpqua during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

