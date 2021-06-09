33,097 Shares in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIVO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 346,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after purchasing an additional 181,785 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,053,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,184,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 130.2% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 218,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 123,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,617,000.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF stock opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.50.

