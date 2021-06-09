337,934 Shares in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 337,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,405,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.15% of Ferguson as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FERG. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth $450,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth $1,137,000. 35.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FERG traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.93. 1,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $116.70 and a 1 year high of $141.71. The company has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.84.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.729 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.46%.

FERG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

