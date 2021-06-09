$346.55 Million in Sales Expected for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) will announce $346.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Materion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $349.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $343.90 million. Materion posted sales of $271.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materion will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $354.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.45 million. Materion had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 3.03%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTRN shares. TheStreet raised Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Materion in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

MTRN stock opened at $78.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 1.44. Materion has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $80.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTRN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Materion by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,533,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,074,000 after purchasing an additional 124,434 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Materion by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 702,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,766,000 after purchasing an additional 24,760 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in Materion by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 551,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,518,000 after purchasing an additional 235,764 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Materion by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 517,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Materion by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,168,000 after purchasing an additional 107,275 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

