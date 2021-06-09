$349.65 Million in Sales Expected for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) will post $349.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $342.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $356.50 million. R1 RCM posted sales of $314.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for R1 RCM.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 74.82% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. R1 RCM’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

RCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Shares of R1 RCM stock opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.79. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.76.

In other news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 14,500,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $316,390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,789,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,680,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Steven Long sold 36,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $925,904.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,436 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,477.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,470,129 shares of company stock worth $387,947,259. 63.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,283,141 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $549,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237,243 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at $39,589,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth about $815,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,015,698 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $25,068,000 after buying an additional 501,186 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 91.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 805,475 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after buying an additional 384,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on R1 RCM (RCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.