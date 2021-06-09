365,925 Shares in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 365,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.98% of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,885,000. 41.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DMYI opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.35. dMY Technology Group, Inc. III has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $15.39.

dMY Technology Group, Inc III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete its initial business combination with a company within the mobile app ecosystem.

