3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 254,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,613 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $49,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMM. Barclays upped their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

MMM stock opened at $203.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $118.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a one year low of $148.80 and a one year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

