3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 76.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 23,874 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in 3M by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

NYSE:MMM opened at $203.59 on Wednesday. 3M has a 12-month low of $148.80 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $118.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.13.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

