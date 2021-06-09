$422.08 Million in Sales Expected for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to post $422.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $406.78 million to $429.00 million. Exact Sciences reported sales of $268.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Exact Sciences.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.22.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,736 shares in the company, valued at $101,822,322.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 244.2% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 26,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 19,116 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 327,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,906 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $114.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.65. Exact Sciences has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $159.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 1.29.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exact Sciences (EXAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.