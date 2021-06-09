$44.04 Million in Sales Expected for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will announce sales of $44.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.28 million and the lowest is $27.79 million. Dynavax Technologies reported sales of $2.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,549.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full year sales of $356.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $277.37 million to $436.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $137.04 million, with estimates ranging from $82.71 million to $191.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.42 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 51.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $198,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 137,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,998.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 464,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 206,289 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,183,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 146,245 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,188,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,439,000 after buying an additional 24,929 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 395,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 8,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.23. Dynavax Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

