$45.10 Million in Sales Expected for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) will report $45.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.70 million and the highest is $45.90 million. CrossFirst Bankshares posted sales of $43.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full year sales of $182.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $178.12 million to $185.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $188.65 million, with estimates ranging from $183.04 million to $195.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $45.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.34 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist increased their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

In other news, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $277,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,897 shares in the company, valued at $649,523.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jana Merfen bought 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock worth $325,350. 9.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 343.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFB stock opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.10 million, a PE ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $15.67.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

