$468.59 Million in Sales Expected for ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) will report sales of $468.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ModivCare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $457.78 million and the highest is $479.40 million. ModivCare reported sales of $282.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full-year sales of $1.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ModivCare.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. ModivCare had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $453.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.06 million. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MODV shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in ModivCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,987,000. Coliseum Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ModivCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,409,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in ModivCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ModivCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,351,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,957,000.

Shares of MODV opened at $158.32 on Wednesday. ModivCare has a one year low of $72.98 and a one year high of $184.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 60.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

