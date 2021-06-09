48,891 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Acquired by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,676,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,118,000 after acquiring an additional 161,546 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Covenant Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 282,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 21,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9,401.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 19,650 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of EFV stock opened at $54.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.