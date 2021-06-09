4NEW Tops 1-Day Volume of $4,424.00 (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 9th. In the last seven days, 4NEW has traded down 26% against the US dollar. 4NEW has a total market capitalization of $77,654.95 and approximately $4,424.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 4NEW coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00068922 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00025382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.53 or 0.00922061 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,267.56 or 0.09087940 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00049712 BTC.

4NEW Coin Profile

4NEW (KWATT) is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

4NEW Coin Trading

