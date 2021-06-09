4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) Achieves Market Cap of $1.54 Million

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 9th. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a market cap of $1.54 million and $405,198.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00067862 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00024823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.63 or 0.00896415 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00049106 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,310.39 or 0.08841580 BTC.

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Coin Profile

FOUR is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official website is the4thpillar.io . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official message board is medium.com/the4thpillar

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

Buying and Selling 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

