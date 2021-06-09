500,631 Shares in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Bought by Granite Point Capital Management L.P.

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 500,631 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,180,000. Quotient Technology accounts for about 0.3% of Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned 0.54% of Quotient Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 5.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $2,506,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,780,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 37.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 43,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 398.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 60,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QUOT shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Quotient Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

QUOT traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $11.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,763. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 0.91. Quotient Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. Research analysts forecast that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quotient Technology news, Director Mckenna Michelle sold 13,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $155,812.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,801.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 5,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $55,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,535 shares of company stock worth $721,231 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

