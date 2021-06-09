515,835 Shares in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Bought by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 515,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,111,000. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.18% of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Prudential PLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 26,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ RING opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.79. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $37.96.

