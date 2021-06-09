$54.25 Million in Sales Expected for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) to report sales of $54.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.50 million and the highest is $55.00 million. Lakeland Financial posted sales of $50.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year sales of $220.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $216.10 million to $224.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $220.55 million, with estimates ranging from $213.10 million to $228.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 37.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Thomas Hiatt sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $251,952.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,582.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael E. Gavin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $215,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LKFN. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 71.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,597,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,502,000 after acquiring an additional 667,271 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,940,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,255,000 after acquiring an additional 101,555 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 13.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 840,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,126,000 after buying an additional 97,919 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 438,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,489,000 after buying an additional 90,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,400,000. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $62.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.16. Lakeland Financial has a 12-month low of $39.38 and a 12-month high of $77.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 25th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

