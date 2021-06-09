$596.75 Million in Sales Expected for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) to report $596.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $609.10 million and the lowest is $586.60 million. KAR Auction Services reported sales of $419.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full-year sales of $2.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KAR Auction Services.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $581.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.55 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

KAR has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim lowered KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

NYSE:KAR opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 903.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.60. KAR Auction Services has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $20.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,535,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,797 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,542,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,140,000 after buying an additional 948,727 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,935,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,031,000 after buying an additional 3,150,931 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 66.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,346,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,379 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 15.1% in the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 4,336,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,029,000 after acquiring an additional 568,006 shares during the last quarter.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KAR Auction Services (KAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.